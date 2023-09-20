The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner will hit the field against Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 147 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .388 this season.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .236.

Pittsburgh has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 629 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (12-9) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

He has 17 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Keller has 29 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Nationals W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees L 7-5 Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Luis Ortiz Luke Weaver 9/17/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Home Colin Selby Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs L 14-1 Away Bailey Falter Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Justin Steele 9/21/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Hendricks 9/22/2023 Reds - Away Luis Ortiz Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 9/24/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies - Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola

