How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner will hit the field against Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 147 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Pittsburgh is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .388 this season.
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .236.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 629 (4.2 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (12-9) for his 31st start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
- He has 17 quality starts in 30 chances this season.
- Keller has 29 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Josiah Gray
|9/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-5
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/16/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Luke Weaver
|9/17/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Carlos Rodón
|9/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 14-1
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|9/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Justin Steele
|9/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Andrew Abbott
|9/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|9/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|9/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Aaron Nola
