When the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81) go head to head against the Chicago Cubs (79-72) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:40 PM ET, Mitch Keller will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 198).

The Pirates have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-175). The matchup's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (16-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (12-9, 4.04 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 48 out of the 85 games, or 56.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Pirates have won in 50, or 42%, of the 119 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.