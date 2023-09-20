Pirates vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 20
The Chicago Cubs (79-72) will look to Nico Hoerner, currently on a 13-game hitting streak, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (16-4) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (12-9).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (12-9, 4.04 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller
- The Pirates will send Keller (12-9) to the mound to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.04 ERA and 198 strikeouts through 182 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opposing batters have a .249 batting average against him.
- Keller is looking to pick up his 18th quality start of the season.
- Keller will try to extend a 30-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Mitch Keller vs. Cubs
- He will face a Cubs offense that ranks seventh in the league with 763 total runs scored while batting .254 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .419 slugging percentage (12th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 182 home runs (14th in the league).
- In eight innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Keller has a 0 ERA and a 0.625 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .148.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- The Cubs' Steele (16-4) will make his 29th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 3.05, a 4.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.152.
- He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.
- Steele has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 28 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks fifth, 1.152 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 24th.
Justin Steele vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with 629 runs scored this season. They have a .236 batting average this campaign with 147 home runs (27th in the league).
- The left-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 6-for-23 with a double, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.