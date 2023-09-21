MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, September 21
Looking for Thursday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, which features Jose Berrios drawing the start for the Blue Jays, and Gerrit Cole taking the hill for Yankees.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for September 21.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Angels at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (7-7) to the bump as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Zach Eflin (15-8) when the clubs meet on Thursday.
|LAA: Canning
|TB: Eflin
|22 (116 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (167.2 IP)
|4.42
|ERA
|3.44
|9.9
|K/9
|9.2
For a full report of the Canning vs Eflin matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -250
- LAA Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Rays
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (8-4) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (7-12) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.
|MIL: Miley
|STL: Mikolas
|21 (109.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (182.1 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|4.84
|5.8
|K/9
|5.8
For a full report of the Miley vs Mikolas matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -115
- MIL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Berrios (11-10) to the bump as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Cole (13-4) when the teams meet Thursday.
|TOR: Berrios
|NYY: Cole
|30 (178 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (192 IP)
|3.49
|ERA
|2.81
|8.5
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -140
- TOR Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (7-1) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (3-6) for the game between the clubs Thursday.
|ATL: Fried
|WSH: Irvin
|13 (71.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (118.1 IP)
|2.64
|ERA
|4.41
|9.2
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Braves at Nationals
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Braves at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send David Peterson (3-8) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Ranger Suarez (3-6) for the game between the clubs Thursday.
|NYM: Peterson
|PHI: Suarez
|25 (100 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (113.2 IP)
|5.22
|ERA
|3.80
|10.2
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Mets at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -175
- NYM Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Tanner Bibee (10-4) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|BAL: Rodriguez
|CLE: Bibee
|21 (111.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (142 IP)
|4.53
|ERA
|2.98
|9.5
|K/9
|8.9
Live Stream Orioles at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (8-14) to the bump as they play the Cubs, who will counter with Kyle Hendricks (6-7) for the game between the clubs Thursday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|CHC: Hendricks
|30 (166.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (126.2 IP)
|4.27
|ERA
|3.91
|7.9
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -165
- PIT Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Luis Medina (3-9) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|DET: Skubal
|OAK: Medina
|13 (69.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (98.2 IP)
|3.25
|ERA
|5.56
|10.9
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Athletics
- DET Odds to Win: -185
- OAK Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Kyle Harrison (1-1) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Emmet Sheehan (3-1) when the teams face off on Thursday.
|SF: Harrison
|LAD: Sheehan
|5 (24.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (49.2 IP)
|5.18
|ERA
|5.44
|10.7
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Giants at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -185
- SF Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Giants at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
