Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates are ready for a matchup with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Pirates have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 51, or 42.5%, of the 120 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 22-25, a 46.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 83 of its 152 opportunities.

The Pirates are 10-6-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-40 33-41 26-33 45-47 47-54 24-26

