How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
Seiya Suzuki and Ke'Bryan Hayes will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates take the field at Wrigley Field on Thursday, at 7:40 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Read More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 150 home runs as a team.
- Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .237.
- Pittsburgh has scored 642 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.382 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (8-14) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 31st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.
- Oviedo has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 30 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-5
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/16/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Luke Weaver
|9/17/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Carlos Rodón
|9/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 14-1
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|9/20/2023
|Cubs
|W 13-7
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Justin Steele
|9/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Andrew Abbott
|9/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Connor Phillips
|9/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|9/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Aaron Nola
|9/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Ranger Suárez
