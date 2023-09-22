At +4000, the Cleveland Browns are No. 13 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 22.

Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!

Browns Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC North: +350
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland Betting Insights

  • Cleveland put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.
  • A total of eight Browns games last season went over the point total.
  • On offense, Cleveland ranked 14th in the NFL with 349.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per contest).
  • Last year the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 on the road.
  • Cleveland was 3-6 as underdogs and 3-4 as favorites.
  • The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC overall.

Browns Impact Players

  • In 17 games last year, Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
  • Kareem Hunt rushed for 468 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
  • In six games, Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.
  • Myles Garrett amassed 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Browns Player Futures

Za'Darius Smith Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Denzel Ward Defensive Player of the Year Odds
David Njoku Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Myles Garrett Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Deshaun Watson MVP Odds
Amari Cooper Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Cedric Tillman Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Elijah Moore Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Kareem Hunt Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +2000
2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +4000
3 September 24 Titans - +6600
4 October 1 Ravens - +1200
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 49ers - +600
7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000
8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000
9 November 5 Cardinals - +100000
10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1200
11 November 19 Steelers - +4000
12 November 26 @ Broncos - +12500
13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000
14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500
15 December 17 Bears - +25000
16 December 24 @ Texans - +75000
17 December 28 Jets - +6600
18 January 7 @ Bengals - +2000

Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.