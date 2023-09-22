West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mineral County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Mineral County, West Virginia, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Mineral County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Frankfort High School at Northern Garrett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Accident, MD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keyser High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Romney, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
