Friday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (79-75) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.

The Reds will call on Andrew Abbott (8-5) against the Pirates and Andre Jackson (1-3).

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been victorious in 52, or 43%, of the 121 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 22-21 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (650 total runs).

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule