TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will try to get the better of Andre Jackson, the Pittsburgh Pirates' named starter, on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 151 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .237 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 650 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.384 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Jackson (1-3) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits to the New York Yankees.

None of Jackson's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Jackson has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Luis Ortiz Luke Weaver 9/17/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Home Colin Selby Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs L 14-1 Away Bailey Falter Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs W 13-7 Away Mitch Keller Justin Steele 9/21/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Hendricks 9/22/2023 Reds - Away Luis Ortiz Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds - Away - Connor Phillips 9/24/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies - Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies - Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies - Away Luis Ortiz Taijuan Walker

