Cincinnati Reds (79-75) will play the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, September 22 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Elly De La Cruz will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Pirates have +140 odds to win. The contest's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.68 ERA) vs Andre Jackson - PIT (1-3, 5.40 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Reds have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds have a 2-1 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 121 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (43%) in those games.

The Pirates have a mark of 22-21 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-3.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

