Pirates vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 22
The Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) will look to Joshua Palacios, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (79-75) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday, at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds will give the ball to Andrew Abbott (8-5, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Andre Jackson (1-3, 5.40 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.68 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (1-3, 5.40 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson
- Jackson (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .233 batting average against him.
- So far this year, Jackson has not registered a quality start.
- Jackson has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season entering this matchup.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Andre Jackson vs. Reds
- He will take the hill against a Reds offense that ranks 16th in the league with 1286 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .410 (17th in the league) with 178 total home runs (16th in MLB play).
- In 3 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Reds this season, Jackson has a 7.36 ERA and a 1.909 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott
- Abbott (8-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 20th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 19 games this season.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- In 19 starts, Abbott has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
Andrew Abbott vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with 650 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 151 home runs (27th in the league).
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Pirates in one game, and they have gone 4-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI over 5 2/3 innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.