Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Pittsburgh Steelers are 13th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.
- On offense, Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in the NFL with 322.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).
- The Steelers went 4-4 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.
- When favorites, Pittsburgh was 4-2. As underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.
- In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.
Steelers Impact Players
- Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 receptions for 229 yards.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.
- In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Pat Freiermuth scored two TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 732 yards (48.8 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith registered 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+600
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
