As of now the Pittsburgh Steelers are 13th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC North: +500
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

  • Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
  • A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.
  • On offense, Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in the NFL with 322.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).
  • The Steelers went 4-4 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.
  • When favorites, Pittsburgh was 4-2. As underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.
  • In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Steelers Impact Players

  • Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.
  • In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 receptions for 229 yards.
  • In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
  • On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.
  • In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • In the passing game, Pat Freiermuth scored two TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 732 yards (48.8 per game).
  • In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith registered 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +600
2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +4000
3 September 24 @ Raiders - +10000
4 October 1 @ Texans - +75000
5 October 8 Ravens - +1200
BYE - - - -
7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000
8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500
9 November 2 Titans - +6600
10 November 12 Packers - +4000
11 November 19 @ Browns - +4000
12 November 26 @ Bengals - +2000
13 December 3 Cardinals - +100000
14 December 7 Patriots - +10000
15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000
16 December 23 Bengals - +2000
17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000
18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1200

