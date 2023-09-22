West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Summers County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Summers County, West Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Summers County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Midland Trail High School at Summers County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hinton, WV
- Conference: Coalfield AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
