Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 23 the Washington Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.
Watch the Commanders this season on Fubo!
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington put together an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, five Commanders games went over the point total.
- Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 330.3 yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, the Commanders were 4-5. Away, they were 4-3-1.
- Washington posted four wins as the favorite (in nine games) and four wins as an underdog (eight games).
- In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.
Commanders Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year.
- Brissett also ran for 243 yards and two TDs.
- Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.
- In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, catching 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).
- Cody Barton recorded two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.
Bet on Commanders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Commanders Player Futures
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|W 20-16
|+100000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|W 35-33
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+750
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+25000
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+800
Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:31 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.