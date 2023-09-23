The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-4.5) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2). The contest has an over/under of 41.5 points.

Marshall is compiling 402.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 60th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Thundering Herd rank 28th, allowing 284.5 yards per contest. From an offensive perspective, Virginia Tech is putting up 23 points per game (98th-ranked). It ranks 81st in the FBS on defense (25.3 points allowed per game).

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Marshall vs Virginia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -4.5 -110 -110 41.5 -105 -115 -200 +165

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Khalan Laborn ran for 1,513 yards (116.4 per game) and 16 touchdowns.

Cam Fancher threw for 1,543 yards (118.7 per game), completing 55.6% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games.

In addition, Fancher rushed for 444 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Corey Gammage scored six TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 774 yards (59.5 per game).

Henry Colombi threw for 938 yards (72.2 per game), completing 73.4% of his passes, with six touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Owen Porter totaled 36 tackles, 10 TFL, 9.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games last year.

Eli Neal had one interception to go with 58 tackles, five TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended.

Charlie Gray collected two interceptions to go with 41 tackles, five TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended in 13 games a season ago.

Koby Cumberlander compiled 22 tackles, six TFL, and 6.5 sacks in 13 games played.

