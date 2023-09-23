Pirates vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 23.
The Reds will call on Connor Phillips (1-0) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter (2-9).
Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 122 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (43.4%) in those games.
- Pittsburgh has a mark of 40-41 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (657 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Colin Selby vs Carlos Rodón
|September 19
|@ Cubs
|L 14-1
|Bailey Falter vs Javier Assad
|September 20
|@ Cubs
|W 13-7
|Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
|September 21
|@ Cubs
|W 8-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 22
|@ Reds
|W 7-5
|Andre Jackson vs Andrew Abbott
|September 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Connor Phillips
|September 24
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
|September 28
|@ Phillies
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Taijuan Walker
|September 29
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Jesús Luzardo
