Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 23.

The Reds will call on Connor Phillips (1-0) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter (2-9).

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 122 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (43.4%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 40-41 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (657 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule