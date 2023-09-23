TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Bailey Falter on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Reds have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -140 +115 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups. In four games in a row, Pittsburgh and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.8 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 53, or 43.4%, of the 122 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 40-41, a 49.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 85 of its 154 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 10-6-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-40 35-41 26-33 47-47 48-54 25-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.