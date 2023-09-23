How to Watch the Pirates vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Connor Phillips, who is projected to start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 155 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 453 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .238.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 657 (4.3 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.385 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Falter (2-9) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 14th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in one inning pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Falter has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Carlos Rodón
|9/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 14-1
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|9/20/2023
|Cubs
|W 13-7
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Justin Steele
|9/21/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/22/2023
|Reds
|W 7-5
|Away
|Andre Jackson
|Andrew Abbott
|9/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Connor Phillips
|9/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|9/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Aaron Nola
|9/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Ranger Suárez
|9/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Taijuan Walker
|9/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesús Luzardo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.