Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Connor Phillips, who is projected to start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 155 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 453 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .238.

Pittsburgh has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 657 (4.3 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.385 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Falter (2-9) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in one inning pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Falter has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Home Colin Selby Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs L 14-1 Away Bailey Falter Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs W 13-7 Away Mitch Keller Justin Steele 9/21/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Hendricks 9/22/2023 Reds W 7-5 Away Andre Jackson Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds - Away Bailey Falter Connor Phillips 9/24/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies - Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies - Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies - Away Luis Ortiz Taijuan Walker 9/29/2023 Marlins - Home - Jesús Luzardo

