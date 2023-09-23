The Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Cincinnati Reds (79-76), at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Connor Phillips (1-0) for the Reds and Bailey Falter (2-9) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (2-9, 4.58 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 4.58 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went one inning, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.

Over 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.58 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.

Falter heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Falter will try to secure his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Bailey Falter vs. Reds

He will face a Reds offense that is batting .247 as a unit (17th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .410 (17th in the league) with 179 total home runs (16th in MLB play).

In 9 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Reds this season, Falter has a 5.59 ERA and a 1.345 WHIP while his opponents are batting .300.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips

Phillips (1-0) will take the mound for the Reds, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.74 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in three games this season.

