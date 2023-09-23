Pirates vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 23
The Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Cincinnati Reds (79-76), at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable pitchers are Connor Phillips (1-0) for the Reds and Bailey Falter (2-9) for the Pirates.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (2-9, 4.58 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter
- Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 4.58 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went one inning, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Over 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.58 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.
- Falter heads into this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Falter will try to secure his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance.
- In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Bailey Falter vs. Reds
- He will face a Reds offense that is batting .247 as a unit (17th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .410 (17th in the league) with 179 total home runs (16th in MLB play).
- In 9 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Reds this season, Falter has a 5.59 ERA and a 1.345 WHIP while his opponents are batting .300.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips
- Phillips (1-0) will take the mound for the Reds, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.74 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in three games this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.