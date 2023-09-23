The Week 4 college football schedule features top teams in action, including fans watching from West Virginia. Among those contests is the Virginia Tech Hokies playing the Marshall Thundering Herd.

College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week

Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Marshall (-5.5)

Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas Tech (-5.5)

