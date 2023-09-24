The Cleveland Browns (1-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Browns vs. Titans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Cleveland 20 - Tennessee 19
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 61.8%.
  • The Browns were the moneyline favorite seven total times last season. They went 3-4 in those games.
  • In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter, Cleveland had a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
  • Last season, the Titans were the underdog nine times and won three of those games.
  • Last season, Tennessee won two of its seven games when it was the underdog by at least +136 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3)
  • The Browns' record against the spread last year was 9-8-0.
  • Cleveland won twice ATS (2-3) as at least a 3-point favorites.
  • Against the spread, the Titans were 9-7-1 last season.
  • Against the spread, as underdogs of 3 points or greater, Tennessee went 4-2-1 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (38)
  • These two teams averaged a combined 38.7 points per game a season ago, 0.7 more points than the total of 38 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.5 more points per game last season (43.5) than this game's total of 38 points.
  • Last season, eight of the Browns' games hit the over.
  • In Titans games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Deshaun Watson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
2 194.5 2 33.5 1

Ryan Tannehill Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
2 222.0 1 8.5 1

