The Tennessee Titans (1-1) will look to upset the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 38 points has been set for the outing.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Browns' upcoming tilt against Titans, check out the column below, where we offer statistics to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Browns vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Browns were winning seven times, were behind two times, and were tied eight times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

The Browns' offense averaged four points in the first quarter last season, and on the other side of the ball, they gave up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Titans were leading after the first quarter in eight games, were losing after the first quarter in three games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in six games last year.

In the first quarter last year, the Titans averaged 4.9 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 3.4 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Browns won the second quarter in five games and were outscored in the second quarter in 12 games last season.

Cleveland's offense averaged 5.4 points in the second quarter last year. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Titans outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they tied in the second quarter in three games.

In the second quarter last year, the Titans averaged 6.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 6.5 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last year, the Browns won the third quarter seven times, lost nine times, and were knotted up one time.

On offense, Cleveland put up an average of 3.9 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 5.9 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Titans won the third quarter four times, lost eight times, and were knotted up five times.

In the third quarter last season, the Titans averaged 3.8 points on offense and gave up an average of 5.8 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Browns' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost 11 times, and were knotted up two times.

On offense, Cleveland averaged 6.1 points in the fourth quarter (13th-ranked) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it gave up 7.9 points on average in the fourth quarter (31st-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Titans won the fourth quarter five times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up three times.

The Titans' offense averaged 2.6 points in the fourth quarter last season. Defensively, they gave up 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Browns were winning after the first half in five games (3-2 in those contests), were losing after the first half in nine games (3-6), and were tied after the first half in three games (1-2).

Cleveland averaged 9.4 points in the first half (23rd-ranked) last season. Defensively, it allowed 10.1 points on average in the first half (ninth-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Titans were winning eight times (5-3 in those games), were behind seven times (2-5), and were tied two times (0-2).

The Titans averaged 11.6 points on offense and surrendered an average of 9.8 points on defense in the first half last season.

2nd Half

Last year, the Browns outscored their opponent in the second half in four games (4-0 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in 11 games (2-9), and they tied the second half in two games (1-1).

Cleveland scored an average of 10 points and gave up an average of 13.8 points on defense in the second half last year.

The Titans won the second half in four games last season (3-1 in those contests), lost the second half in 12 games (3-9), and tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

In the second half last year, the Titans averaged 6.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 10.7 points on defense.

