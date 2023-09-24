Scan the injury report for the Cleveland Browns (1-1), which currently has 10 players listed, as the Browns prepare for their matchup with the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM .

The Browns were beaten by the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-22 in their last outing.

The Titans' last game was a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice James Hudson OT Ankle Questionable Anthony Walker LB Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Amari Cooper WR Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Sione Takitaki LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Full Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Elbow Out David Njoku TE Nir - rest Full Participation In Practice Siaki Ika DT Foot Full Participation In Practice

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Amani Hooker DB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Luke Gifford LB Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Denico Autry DL Foot Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR Ankle Questionable Teair Tart DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Kearis Jackson WR Ankle Out Anthony Kendall CB Hip Questionable Peter Skoronski OL Abdomen Out Harold Landry OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Browns vs. Titans Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Browns Season Insights (2022)

The Browns compiled 349.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 14th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 14th, allowing 331.2 yards per game.

On offense, Cleveland ranked 18th in the NFL with 21.2 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in points allowed (331.2 points allowed per contest).

The Browns ranked 22nd in passing yards last year (202.6 per game), but they played really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 196.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Cleveland put up 146.5 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 25th, allowing 135 rushing yards per game.

With 20 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 21 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) last season, the Browns' -1 turnover margin ranked 16th in the NFL.

Browns vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-3.5)

Browns (-3.5) Moneyline: Browns (-175), Titans (+145)

Browns (-175), Titans (+145) Total: 38.5 points

