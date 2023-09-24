Browns vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Titans (1-1) go on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns (1-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Browns and Titans recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Browns vs. Titans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Browns
|3.5
|39.5
|-175
|+145
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Browns vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats
Cleveland Browns
- The Browns and their opponents went over 39.5 combined points in 13 of 17 games last season.
- Cleveland's outings last season had an average total of 43.2, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Browns were 7-9-0 against the spread last season.
- The Browns won 42.9% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-4).
- When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Cleveland went 2-2 (50%).
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans combined with their opponents to score more than 39.5 points in eight of 17 games last season.
- Tennessee had a 42.3-point average over/under in its contests last year, 2.8 more points than the total for this game.
- Against the spread, the Titans were 8-6-0 last season.
- Last season, the Titans won three out of the 10 games in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, Tennessee won one of its five games when it was the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
Browns vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Browns
|21.2
|18
|22.4
|20
|43.2
|13
|Titans
|17.5
|28
|21.1
|14
|42.3
|8
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|40.4
|45.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|21.9
|25.1
|ATS Record
|7-9-0
|3-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-8-1
|4-3-1
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-4
|2-3
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-6
|2-1
|2-5
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|41.3
|43.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|22.3
|24.4
|ATS Record
|8-6-0
|2-4-0
|6-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-6-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.