Browns vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
The Tennessee Titans (1-1) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. This contest has an over/under of 39.5.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Browns as they prepare for this matchup against the Titans. The Titans' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the Browns.
Browns vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Browns (-3)
|39.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Browns (-3)
|39.5
|-168
|+142
Cleveland vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
Browns vs. Titans Betting Insights
- Cleveland was 7-9-0 against the spread last season.
- The Browns' ATS record as 3-point favorites or greater was 3-2 last season.
- There were eight Cleveland games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.
- Tennessee's record against the spread last season was 8-6-0.
- When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year, the Titans had an ATS record of 4-2.
- Out of 17 Tennessee games last season, five went over the total.
