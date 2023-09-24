Entering their Sunday, September 24 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (1-1) at FedExField, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Washington Commanders (2-0) are dealing with seven players on the injury report.

The Commanders are coming off of a victory over the Denver Broncos by the score of 35-33.

The Bills defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in their most recent outing.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hip Full Participation In Practice Curtis Samuel WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Thomas TE Concussion Out Nick Gates C Knee Full Participation In Practice Da'Ron Payne DT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Kamren Curl S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jartavius Martin DB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Cook RB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Spencer Brown OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Poyer S Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tre'Davious White CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Micah Hyde S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Terrel Bernard LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Dawson Knox TE Back Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Phillips DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Commanders vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Commanders Season Insights (2022)

The Commanders ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but they really clicked on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 304.6 yards allowed per game.

Washington ranked 24th in scoring offense (18.9 points per game) and seventh in scoring defense (20.2 points allowed per game) last year.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Commanders were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 191.3 passing yards per game. They ranked 21st on offense (204.2 passing yards per game).

Washington put up 126.1 rushing yards per game on offense last year (12th in NFL), and it allowed 113.3 rushing yards per game (11th) on the other side of the ball.

With 18 forced turnovers (26th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) last season, the Commanders' -5 turnover margin ranked 26th in the league.

Commanders vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-6)

Bills (-6) Moneyline: Bills (-275), Commanders (+225)

Bills (-275), Commanders (+225) Total: 43 points

