The Washington Commanders (2-0) host the Buffalo Bills (1-1) at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

Commanders Insights (2022)

Last year the Commanders put up just one more point per game (18.9) than the Bills allowed (17.9).

The Commanders racked up only 11.2 more yards per game (330.3) than the Bills gave up (319.1) per contest last season.

Last year Washington racked up 126.1 rushing yards per game, 21.5 more than Buffalo allowed per outing (104.6).

The Commanders had 23 giveaways last year, while the Bills had 27 takeaways.

Commanders Home Performance (2022)

The Commanders scored fewer points at home last season (17.8 per game) than they did overall (18.9), but also conceded fewer at home (19 per game) than overall (20.2).

The Commanders picked up fewer yards at home (323.6 per game) than they did overall (330.3), but also allowed fewer at home (295.6 per game) than overall (304.6).

Washington picked up 196.9 passing yards per game at home (7.3 fewer than overall) and conceded 195.7 at home (4.4 more than overall).

At home, the Commanders accumulated more rushing yards (126.7 per game) than they did overall (126.1). They also conceded fewer rushing yards at home (99.9) than they did overall (113.3).

The Commanders successfully converted 34.5% of third downs at home (0.7% less than overall), and conceded on 29.5% of third downs at home (2.4% less than overall).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Arizona W 20-16 FOX 9/17/2023 at Denver W 35-33 CBS 9/24/2023 Buffalo - CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago - Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 at Atlanta - CBS

