Will Donovan Peoples-Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Titans in Week 3?
Will Donovan Peoples-Jones pay out his Week 3 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns clash with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Peoples-Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Titans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)
- Peoples-Jones' six targets have led to two grabs for 19 yards (9.5 per game).
- Peoples-Jones does not have a TD reception this year in two games.
Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|4
|1
|7
|0
Rep Donovan Peoples-Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.