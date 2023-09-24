Will Donovan Peoples-Jones pay out his Week 3 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns clash with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones' six targets have led to two grabs for 19 yards (9.5 per game).

Peoples-Jones does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0

