Gunner Olszewski did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Looking for Olszewski's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air last year, Olszewski was targeted seven times, with season stats of 53 yards on five receptions (10.6 per catch) and zero TDs.

Gunner Olszewski Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Steelers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Darnell Washington (DNP/knee): 0 Rec



Steelers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Olszewski 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 5 53 13 0 10.6

Olszewski Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Patriots 0 0 0 Week 4 Jets 0 0 0 Week 10 Saints 1 1 4 0 Week 11 Bengals 3 2 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 2 1 7 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 1 3 0 Week 17 @Ravens 0 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0 0 0

