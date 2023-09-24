Kareem Hunt and the Cleveland Browns will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hunt made an impact in the trenches last season, rushing for three TDs and 468 yards.

Hunt vs. the Titans

Hunt vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games In terms of run defense, the Titans allowed one player to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Tennessee gave up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

In terms of run D, the Titans didn't give up two or more rushing touchdowns to any opposing players last year.

In terms of defending against the run, the Titans finished first in the league last season after allowing 76.9 rushing yards per game.

A season ago, the Titans ranked third in league play in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Browns Player Previews

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Hunt Rushing Insights

Hunt hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in nine of his 17 opportunities last season (52.9%).

The Browns, who were 18th in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.4% of the time while running the football 49.6% of the time.

Hunt ran for a touchdown in three games last season, but did not score more than one in a single game.

Kareem Hunt Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-120)

Hunt Receiving Insights

Hunt went over on receiving yards prop bets in 33.3% of his games (five of 15) last year.

He was targeted on 44 throws last year, averaging 4.8 yards per target (137th in league).

Hunt had one touchdown catch last year, in 17 games.

Hunt's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 9/11/2022 Week 1 11 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 1 TD vs. Jets 9/18/2022 Week 2 13 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/22/2022 Week 3 12 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/2/2022 Week 4 10 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/9/2022 Week 5 11 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/23/2022 Week 7 5 ATT / 4 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/31/2022 Week 8 11 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/13/2022 Week 10 6 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/20/2022 Week 11 5 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/27/2022 Week 12 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/4/2022 Week 13 9 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/11/2022 Week 14 4 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2022 Week 15 4 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 12/24/2022 Week 16 7 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 1/1/2023 Week 17 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 1/8/2023 Week 18 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

