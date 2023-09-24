Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (79-77) and Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on September 24.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson (4-5) for the Reds and Quinn Priester (3-2) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (43.9%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 9-11 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (670 total), Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

