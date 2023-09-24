Pirates vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (79-77) and Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on September 24.
The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson (4-5) for the Reds and Quinn Priester (3-2) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (43.9%) in those games.
- Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 9-11 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (670 total), Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Cubs
|L 14-1
|Bailey Falter vs Javier Assad
|September 20
|@ Cubs
|W 13-7
|Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
|September 21
|@ Cubs
|W 8-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 22
|@ Reds
|W 7-5
|Andre Jackson vs Andrew Abbott
|September 23
|@ Reds
|W 13-12
|Bailey Falter vs Connor Phillips
|September 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
|September 28
|@ Phillies
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Taijuan Walker
|September 29
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 30
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.