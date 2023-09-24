Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on Jared Triolo and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +155. The total is 11 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -190 +155 11 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games. In five straight games, Pittsburgh and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.9 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 54, or 43.9%, of the 123 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has won nine of its 20 games, or 45%, when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 86 of its 155 games with a total.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-40 36-41 26-33 48-47 49-54 25-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.