Pirates vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on Jared Triolo and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
The favored Reds have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +155. The total is 11 runs for the matchup.
Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Reds
|-190
|+155
|11
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games. In five straight games, Pittsburgh and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.9 runs.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have won in 54, or 43.9%, of the 123 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Pittsburgh has won nine of its 20 games, or 45%, when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 86 of its 155 games with a total.
- In 16 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-6-0 against the spread.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|38-40
|36-41
|26-33
|48-47
|49-54
|25-26
