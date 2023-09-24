Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Brandon Williamson, who is projected to start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 156 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 670 (4.3 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Pirates rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.392 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Quinn Priester (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In six starts this season, Priester has not yet earned a quality start.

Priester has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Cubs L 14-1 Away Bailey Falter Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs W 13-7 Away Mitch Keller Justin Steele 9/21/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Hendricks 9/22/2023 Reds W 7-5 Away Andre Jackson Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds W 13-12 Away Bailey Falter Connor Phillips 9/24/2023 Reds - Away Quinn Priester Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies - Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies - Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies - Away Luis Ortiz Taijuan Walker 9/29/2023 Marlins - Home - Jesús Luzardo 9/30/2023 Marlins - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.