How to Watch the Pirates vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Brandon Williamson, who is projected to start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 156 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 670 (4.3 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.392 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Quinn Priester (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In six starts this season, Priester has not yet earned a quality start.
- Priester has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 14-1
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|9/20/2023
|Cubs
|W 13-7
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Justin Steele
|9/21/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/22/2023
|Reds
|W 7-5
|Away
|Andre Jackson
|Andrew Abbott
|9/23/2023
|Reds
|W 13-12
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Connor Phillips
|9/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Brandon Williamson
|9/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Aaron Nola
|9/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Ranger Suárez
|9/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Taijuan Walker
|9/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
