Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (79-77) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, September 24, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 11 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.47 ERA) vs Quinn Priester - PIT (3-2, 8.61 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -190 +155 - 11 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 20 out of the 38 games, or 52.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were the moneyline favorite three times over the last 10 games, but they lost each matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 54, or 43.9%, of the 123 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 9-11 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-3.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

