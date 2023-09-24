Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 24.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.
- The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 13th, allowing 330.4 yards per contest.
- Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 on the road.
- Pittsburgh had a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.
- The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Steelers Impact Players
- On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.
- In addition, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.
- In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Pat Freiermuth had 63 receptions for 732 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped lead the way with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+600
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
