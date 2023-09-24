The Pittsburgh Steelers have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 24.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 13th, allowing 330.4 yards per contest.

Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 on the road.

Pittsburgh had a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.

In addition, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Pat Freiermuth had 63 receptions for 732 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped lead the way with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +600 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +4000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +10000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +75000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1200 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +6600 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +4000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +2000 13 December 3 Cardinals - +100000 14 December 7 Patriots - +10000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +2000 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1200

Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:18 AM ET. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.