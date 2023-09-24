The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 43.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Raiders/Steelers matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Steelers vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Steelers were winning after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in nine games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games last year.

The Steelers averaged 3.1 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.9 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

The Raiders were winning nine times, were losing seven times, and were knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter last year.

On offense, Las Vegas averaged 4.7 points in the first quarter (13th-ranked) last season. From a defensive perspective, it gave up 3.8 points on average in the first quarter (12th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they tied in the second quarter in two games.

Offensively, the Steelers averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter (18th-ranked) last year. They allowed 7.2 points on average in the second quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

The Raiders outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, lost six times, and tied two times in 17 games last season.

In the second quarter last season, Las Vegas put up an average of 7.7 points on offense (ninth-ranked) and surrendered an average of 8.3 points on defense (25th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost seven times, and tied seven times.

In the third quarter last season, the Steelers averaged 2.5 points on offense and allowed an average of 3.6 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last season, the Raiders won the third quarter eight times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up three times.

In the third quarter last year, Las Vegas averaged 4.1 points on offense, and it gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, were outscored seven times, and tied one time.

The Steelers' offense averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, they gave up 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Raiders' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored seven times, and were knotted up five times.

Las Vegas averaged 5.7 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, it gave up an average of 7.8 points in the fourth quarter.

Steelers vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Steelers had the lead seven times (5-2 in those games), were behind nine times (3-6), and were knotted up one time (1-0).

Offensively, the Steelers averaged 9.7 points in the first half (20th-ranked) last year. They allowed 12.1 points on average in the first half (23rd-ranked) on defense.

At the end of the first half, the Raiders were winning nine times (3-6 in those games) last season, were losing seven times (2-5), and were knotted up one time (1-0).

Las Vegas averaged 12.4 points in the first half (11th-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 12.1 points on average in the first half (23rd-ranked).

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, were outscored in that half seven times, and were knotted up two times.

Offensively, the Steelers averaged 8.2 points in the second half last season (29th-ranked). They surrendered 8.3 points on average in the second half (third-ranked) on defense.

The Raiders were outscored in the second half nine times and outscored their opponent in the second half eight times in 17 games last year.

Las Vegas averaged 9.8 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, it allowed 12.2 points on average in the second half.

