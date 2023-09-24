The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) go on the road to square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

Steelers Insights (2022)

The Steelers averaged 18.1 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer than the Raiders allowed (24.6).

The Steelers averaged 43 fewer yards per game (322.6) than the Raiders allowed per matchup (365.6) last year.

Pittsburgh rushed for 121.9 yards per game last year, just 0.9 fewer yards than the 122.8 Las Vegas allowed per contest.

Last year the Steelers turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Steelers Away Performance (2022)

The Steelers put up 16.6 points per game in road games a season ago (1.5 less than their overall average), and conceded 22.2 on the road (1.8 more than overall).

The Steelers' average yards gained (325.8) and conceded (353.1) away from home were both higher than their overall averages of 322.6 and 330.4, respectively.

Pittsburgh accumulated 197.8 passing yards per game in away games (2.8 less than its overall average), and gave up 237.2 away from home (14.9 more than overall).

The Steelers' average rushing yards gained (128) and allowed (115.9) in road games were both higher than their overall averages of 121.9 and 108.1, respectively.

On the road last year, the Steelers converted 40.7% of third downs and allowed 40.2% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (44.9%), and more than they allowed (39.4%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 San Francisco L 30-7 FOX 9/18/2023 Cleveland W 26-22 ABC 9/24/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 10/1/2023 at Houston - CBS 10/8/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX

