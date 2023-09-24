How to Watch Steelers vs. Raiders Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) go on the road to square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Steelers
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Available on Fubo
Steelers Insights (2022)
- The Steelers averaged 18.1 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer than the Raiders allowed (24.6).
- The Steelers averaged 43 fewer yards per game (322.6) than the Raiders allowed per matchup (365.6) last year.
- Pittsburgh rushed for 121.9 yards per game last year, just 0.9 fewer yards than the 122.8 Las Vegas allowed per contest.
- Last year the Steelers turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
Steelers Away Performance (2022)
- The Steelers put up 16.6 points per game in road games a season ago (1.5 less than their overall average), and conceded 22.2 on the road (1.8 more than overall).
- The Steelers' average yards gained (325.8) and conceded (353.1) away from home were both higher than their overall averages of 322.6 and 330.4, respectively.
- Pittsburgh accumulated 197.8 passing yards per game in away games (2.8 less than its overall average), and gave up 237.2 away from home (14.9 more than overall).
- The Steelers' average rushing yards gained (128) and allowed (115.9) in road games were both higher than their overall averages of 121.9 and 108.1, respectively.
- On the road last year, the Steelers converted 40.7% of third downs and allowed 40.2% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (44.9%), and more than they allowed (39.4%).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|San Francisco
|L 30-7
|FOX
|9/18/2023
|Cleveland
|W 26-22
|ABC
|9/24/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|NBC
|10/1/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
