One of the top pass-catchers in football last year will be on display when Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Before placing a player prop bet, keep reading for the player props for the best performers in this outing between the Raiders and the Steelers.

Sign up to bet on the Raiders-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +650

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +360

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Robinson II - - 33.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 49.5 (-113) 10.5 (-102) Calvin Austin III - - 26.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett 221.5 (-113) 12.5 (-106) - George Pickens - - 53.5 (-113) Pat Freiermuth - - 34.5 (-113) Jaylen Warren - 29.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113)

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 76.5 (-113) Jimmy Garoppolo 231.5 (-113) - - Austin Hooper - - 19.5 (-113) Josh Jacobs - 73.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Jakobi Meyers - - 55.5 (-113) Hunter Renfrow - - 16.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.