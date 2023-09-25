As of now the Cleveland Browns are eighth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2200.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Browns games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last year, the Browns were 4-4. On the road, they were 3-6.

When the underdog in the game, Cleveland went 3-6. As favorites, the Browns went 3-4.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, Kareem Hunt ran for 468 yards (27.5 per game) and three TDs.

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

In 16 games last year, Myles Garrett delivered 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +2500 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +6600 4 October 1 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +550 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1400 11 November 19 Steelers - +3500 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +20000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +8000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +40000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000 17 December 28 Jets - +15000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +2500

Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.