After batting .250 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Alfonso Rivas and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He collected five RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is batting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

Rivas has recorded a hit in 17 of 38 games this year (44.7%), including four multi-hit games (10.5%).

He has homered in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season (23.7%), Rivas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in eight of 38 games so far this season.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .250 AVG .143 .400 OBP .143 .375 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 3/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

