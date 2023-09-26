Alfonso Rivas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .250 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Alfonso Rivas and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He collected five RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is batting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- Rivas has recorded a hit in 17 of 38 games this year (44.7%), including four multi-hit games (10.5%).
- He has homered in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season (23.7%), Rivas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in eight of 38 games so far this season.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.250
|AVG
|.143
|.400
|OBP
|.143
|.375
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 187 2/3 innings pitched, with 194 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.57), 18th in WHIP (1.176), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
