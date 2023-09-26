After batting .250 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Alfonso Rivas and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He collected five RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

  • Rivas is batting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Rivas has recorded a hit in 17 of 38 games this year (44.7%), including four multi-hit games (10.5%).
  • He has homered in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this season (23.7%), Rivas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 38 games so far this season.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
.250 AVG .143
.400 OBP .143
.375 SLG .286
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
3/2 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola (12-9) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 187 2/3 innings pitched, with 194 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.57), 18th in WHIP (1.176), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
