Bryan Reynolds and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has 147 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .466, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 48th in slugging.

In 72.9% of his games this year (102 of 140), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (24.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 15.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had an RBI in 53 games this year (37.9%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 63 games this year (45.0%), including 15 multi-run games (10.7%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 72 .249 AVG .283 .331 OBP .338 .406 SLG .521 24 XBH 35 8 HR 15 35 RBI 47 55/29 K/BB 73/23 4 SB 8

Phillies Pitching Rankings