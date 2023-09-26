Bryan Reynolds vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan Reynolds and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Phillies
|Pirates vs Phillies Odds
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 147 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .466, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 48th in slugging.
- In 72.9% of his games this year (102 of 140), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (24.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 15.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had an RBI in 53 games this year (37.9%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this year (45.0%), including 15 multi-run games (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|.249
|AVG
|.283
|.331
|OBP
|.338
|.406
|SLG
|.521
|24
|XBH
|35
|8
|HR
|15
|35
|RBI
|47
|55/29
|K/BB
|73/23
|4
|SB
|8
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.57 ERA ranks 38th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.