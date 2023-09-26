Bryan Reynolds and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds has 147 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .466, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 48th in slugging.
  • In 72.9% of his games this year (102 of 140), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (24.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 15.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reynolds has had an RBI in 53 games this year (37.9%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 63 games this year (45.0%), including 15 multi-run games (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 72
.249 AVG .283
.331 OBP .338
.406 SLG .521
24 XBH 35
8 HR 15
35 RBI 47
55/29 K/BB 73/23
4 SB 8

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.57 ERA ranks 38th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.