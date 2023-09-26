Jack Suwinski vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .281 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 93 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 59th in slugging.
- In 67 of 135 games this year (49.6%) Suwinski has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (16.3%).
- Looking at the 135 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (16.3%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 48 games this season (35.6%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (37.0%), including 10 multi-run games (7.4%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|.206
|AVG
|.234
|.323
|OBP
|.360
|.390
|SLG
|.527
|22
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|41
|84/37
|K/BB
|83/38
|8
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.57 ERA ranks 38th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
