Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Reds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Phillies
|Pirates vs Phillies Odds
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .241 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.
- Bae has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (57 of 99), with multiple hits 17 times (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in two of 99 games played this season, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 99 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.223
|AVG
|.256
|.291
|OBP
|.319
|.311
|SLG
|.337
|10
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|15
|44/15
|K/BB
|42/14
|13
|SB
|11
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 32nd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.57), 18th in WHIP (1.176), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.