On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .276.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

He has homered in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.

In 31.4% of his games this season, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 50 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 61 .326 AVG .231 .360 OBP .273 .563 SLG .371 30 XBH 21 9 HR 6 39 RBI 22 38/13 K/BB 61/15 5 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings