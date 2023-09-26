Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .276.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.
- He has homered in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.4% of his games this season, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 50 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|.326
|AVG
|.231
|.360
|OBP
|.273
|.563
|SLG
|.371
|30
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|6
|39
|RBI
|22
|38/13
|K/BB
|61/15
|5
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 187 2/3 innings pitched, with 194 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.57), 18th in WHIP (1.176), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
