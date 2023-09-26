Liover Peguero -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .233.

In 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%) Peguero has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has homered in seven games this year (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (31.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (15.7%).

In 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Other Pirates Players vs the Phillies

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .272 AVG .202 .302 OBP .255 .395 SLG .354 4 XBH 7 3 HR 4 14 RBI 12 31/3 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings