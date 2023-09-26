Liover Peguero vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Liover Peguero -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .233.
- In 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%) Peguero has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (31.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (15.7%).
- In 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Other Pirates Players vs the Phillies
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.272
|AVG
|.202
|.302
|OBP
|.255
|.395
|SLG
|.354
|4
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|31/3
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 187 2/3 innings pitched, with 194 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.57 ERA ranks 38th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
