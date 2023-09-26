Tuesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Phillies securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM on September 26.

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (13-9, 4.25 ERA).

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have been victorious in 54, or 43.5%, of the 124 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 22-21 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (672 total), Pittsburgh is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule