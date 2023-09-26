Aaron Nola gets the nod for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Jared Triolo and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Phillies have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+140). The contest's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -165 +140 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 124 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (43.5%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has entered 43 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 22-21 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 86 of its 156 games with a total.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-40 36-42 26-34 48-47 49-54 25-27

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.