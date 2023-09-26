Aaron Nola gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 157 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Fueled by 461 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .239 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 672 (4.3 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.391 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (13-9) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 30 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Cubs W 13-7 Away Mitch Keller Justin Steele 9/21/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Hendricks 9/22/2023 Reds W 7-5 Away Andre Jackson Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds W 13-12 Away Bailey Falter Connor Phillips 9/24/2023 Reds L 4-2 Away Quinn Priester Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies - Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies - Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies - Away Luis Ortiz Zack Wheeler 9/29/2023 Marlins - Home - Jesús Luzardo 9/30/2023 Marlins - Home - Edward Cabrera 10/1/2023 Marlins - Home Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.