Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82) at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 194 Ks, Aaron Nola will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Phillies have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+140). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.57 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (13-9, 4.25 ERA)

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 102 times and won 61, or 59.8%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 24-15 (winning 61.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 5-1 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 54 wins in the 124 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 22-21 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

